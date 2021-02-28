As a retired judge in a state with crime victims’ rights in our constitution, I can tell you without hesitation, current Iowa law is failing crime victims.
For 15 years, I served as a superior court judge in Arizona. Nine of those years, I was assigned to the criminal bench, where I enforced the victims’ constitutional right to restitution. In Arizona, the victim has a constitutional right to “prompt restitution.” This allows judges to enforce the restitution orders that the court entered. Pursuant to this constitutional provision, I, in coordination with the probation department, created Restitution Enforcement Court, which monthly collected delinquent restitution payments through civil contempt.
Having restitution is one thing, but actually making defendants accountable is what makes it happen. Restitution is what helps victims heal emotionally and financially. If judges aren’t going to enforce the statute and victims do not receive what they’re owed, victims having the right to restitution is an illusory right. Defendants walk away without consequence.
Under current statutory law, Iowa crime victims have the false sense that they are equal in the criminal justice system. In reality, defendants’ rights are embedded in the constitution but victims’ rights are not. This elevates defendants’ rights over victims in all interpretations where the courts have to balance the rights. Statutory rights are not adequate in this situation.
When victims’ rights become elevated to constitutional rights, they then have the same rights as the defendant. More importantly, they have rights that will withstand the changing of legislatures.