Officials at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dubuque have reacted to community needs for decades.
In the 1990s, the organization launched a meal program at the club to fill a void in the lives of the kids it serves. Later that expanded to include summer meals in partnership with the City of Dubuque.
But the pivot the local club took in 2020 was probably its biggest undertaking to date. Last week, the club served up its 100,000th free meal since March 23. To meet the need during the pandemic, Executive Director Brian Meyer and his team of partners began offering hot meals each weekday at locations throughout the city to help families feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 economic downturn.
That would be challenging in any environment, but COVID-19 precautions added an extra layer of challenges.
Still, staff and volunteers started off providing about 600 meals per day across about 15 sites. Now, they serve about 400 meals daily across five locations. The meal program is funded largely by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and supported by local private donors.
Credit to the Boys & Girls Clubs team for answering the dinner bell and meeting this critical community need.
Also meeting the needs of the food insecure in our community are the Little Food Pantries that have sprung up in neighborhoods in and around Dubuque.
Those who fill the pantry locations got a stark reminder of just how deep that need runs when an anonymous note was left in one of the pantries. It read, in part:
“I have always provided for my family. That was before. Now, my pay is cut in half, and I can’t afford to pay the mortgage. ... We make too much to qualify for government benefits, and the stimulus payment only goes so far. I don’t want the neighbors to know I am failing. On this night, my heart is as dark as the sky. I make my way to the magic box of love to gather food to supplement our cupboards.”
The note reminds us that we don’t necessarily know who is hungry, who is in need, who is struggling. Blessings to all those who visit the Little Food Pantries — the contributors and those in need.
Future or additional confirmed Little Food Pantry locations can be found at mapping.littlefreepantry.org.
Don’t feel bad about not winning the Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday. No one did. So now today’s drawing will be the second-largest jackpot in history, estimated at $970 million.
Or maybe you’ll get lucky on the Powerball, where the Wednesday jackpot was $730 million. Someone in Maryland just won that. Everyone who buys a ticket has a chance. A one-in-302,575,350 chance, but a chance nonetheless.
Here’s another way to look at it. Lots of people who don’t normally buy lottery tickets, and all of the people who do, rush out to get tickets when the jackpots soar like this. It’s as if the idea of winning $700 million or $900 million is so much more appealing than winning a mere $200 million. Millions of people managed to find a few extra bucks to purchase lottery tickets this week. How many spent a few extra bucks to help out those in need in their community?
The two smiles above are examples of groups working to help address a most basic need: putting food on tri-state tables. A few extra bucks from those who can spare it would go a long way toward bolstering those efforts. And unlike the lottery, helping to fill a community need has its own payoff every time.