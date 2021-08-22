With the onset of a new school year at hand, unfortunately, it comes at a time of reports of increased cases of COVID-19 across the nation, fueled by the delta variant.
Regretfully, Iowa schools are limited in their ability to mitigate the spread of the virus, due to a politically driven law, championed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, which prohibits mask mandates in schools.
Despite Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature ignoring science in favor of politics, there is still something Iowa educators can do.
While educators were near the front of the line to receive COVID-19 vaccines and children ages 12 and older later followed, younger kids still await their opportunity.
It is my hope school personnel, especially those working in elementary and middle schools, will voluntarily mask up until the recent increase in COVID cases subsides or when the time comes for young children to be vaccinated.
Not only does wearing masks potentially protect staff and students, but it also serves as a sign of solidarity with pupils who choose to wear masks and it sets a positive example for those still pondering using face coverings.
Throughout the pandemic, Reynolds has often said she trusts Iowans to “do the right thing.” While the governor has come up short in this area, as often is the case, educators can “do the right thing” for their students, schools and communities.