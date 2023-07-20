The agreement at the end of May by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden to raise the ceiling on national debt, then confirmed by Congress, is of continuing significance. The deal is a major victory for congressional Republicans, and for pragmatic good sense. That is no small matter in the highly partisan, often mean-spirited conflicts between Democrats and Republicans today.

This is especially a win for McCarthy, who had suffered what appeared to be severe political damage in winning the speakership. His ordeal involved numerous, largely public compromises with the far-right Republicans in the House. Outsiders especially could rightly view his victory as pyrrhic, leaving him likely to suffer more embarrassment before being ousted.

Cyr is author of “After the Cold War — American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia.” Contact: acyr@carthage.edu