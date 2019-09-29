TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Our opinion: Bishop buddies have spiritual roots in Dubuque

Letter: No time to waste to address climate change

Our opinion: Tax extension vital to schools' long-term plans

Tucker: Incarceration of the nonviolent serves no purpose

Goldberg: Like Trump, Democratic candidates have trouble staying within constitutional boundaries

Aronowitz: How to 'cover' water (and farm) woes

Letter: Where's the GOP plan on health care?

Letter: Seriously, know the facts about gun deaths

Jansen: In face of climate crisis, joy in action

Ullrich -- Now hear this: Seasons and time march on

Hanson: Is England still part of Europe?

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Letter: Transit in city too expensive, inconvenient

Letter: Letter-writer whiffs on the facts

Our opinion: Slow and steady to win the race on Central

Goldberg: In war, time is less expensive than human life

L.A. Times: Banning flavored vapes may not stop deadly respiratory outbreak, but it can cut teen use

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

N.Y. Daily News: Commerce secretary nothing but ethical trouble

Our opinion: Dubuque must weigh future of Miller Riverview Park

Our opinion: Consider a larger county board

Tucker: We suffer more mass shootings than you might think