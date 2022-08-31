My two Iowa dairy farming uncles were heavily active in the Grundy Center area. Their ancestors imported Frisian horses in the 19th century. In a most grandiose and pompous fashion they leveraged, in the 1920s, their 320 acre farm to acquire farms in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and, lo and behold, even in Weyburn, Canada. It was all an echo of the gargantuan tragedy on Wall Street.
Losing it all after ’29, they joined the sorrowful trek westward to the state of Washington where their father had bought a vast track of Puget Sound tideland in 1908.
The massive purchase of 4,112 acres materialized in a year that shook the globe due to the impact of the giant Tunguska asteroid in Siberia. It was also the year when my parents were born on the same day, and that historic year also witnessed the important presidential election of Wm Howard Taft defeating Wm Jennings Bryan.
Buying dairy farms in Washington 35 miles from Seattle, my uncles fared well during and after WWII. But their political views diverged more and more as time went on. One became a member of a union and served it in various positions. Politically, he proved to be an extremely loyal Democrat while the other evolved increasingly into an extremely loyal Republican. One advocated more government intervention into the economy, more focus on the well-being of the workers and, low and behold, even supported Truman’s Korean War.
The other faulted the Democrats for always getting us into wars (something that was true of WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam but was reversed under subsequent Republican administrations getting us into the Gulf War, Iraq War, Afghanistan, etc.) and viewed Democrats in a rather nasty way. Generally, their interactions were rare and overall relations somewhat cool due to opposing political views.
Meanwhile, my politically conservative father divorced my socialist mother and both engaged in a 20 year long divorce battle over alimony and child support.
This pattern of politics shattering family harmony pulsates throughout political history. Currently, the Trump family is not the only one experiencing this. During the Civil War a surprising number of families were disrupted and torn apart by that tragic event. Even during the Revolutionary War, Benjamin Franklin’s own son remained a Loyalist and ultimately up to one third of the population took the same position. Surely historically, lots of family harmonies were disrupted through politics during wartime and peacetime.
One of the least known but ironically most consequential family, or more appropriately, clan disharmony occurred prior to World War I. As silly as it may sound that war can be viewed as a family feud or a clan warfare which in the final analysis contributed crucially to the future emergence of both Communism and Nazism.
The German Emperor William II was a cousin of the Russian Tsar Nicholas II and both enjoyed hunting together and corresponding. There is a famous Willy-Nicky correspondence. Both were also cousins of the King George of England. Besides this, the German Kaiser was the grandson of Queen Victoria of England and her daughters visited the palace of their father in Germany quite often. On top of all this their wives were also interrelated.
Yet, in spite of such close blood relationship, these top pols allowed a world war to evolve with its massive hateful propaganda and unimaginable costs on all sides. It almost imparts an impression that resentment and shocking hate materializes in a brutal fashion among those who are related and who know each other quite well. Knowing someone quite well may presuppose and generate disproportional negative emotions if political circumstances stimulate it. After all, it is difficult to resent someone whom one does not know well. The old adage familiarity breeds contempt seems to be verified especially in political history. If so, it does not augur well for family harmony if the globe seems to be increasingly overly politicized.
Sutterlin is retired from the faculty of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he resides. His email address is shsutterlin@yahoo.com.
