My two Iowa dairy farming uncles were heavily active in the Grundy Center area. Their ancestors imported Frisian horses in the 19th century. In a most grandiose and pompous fashion they leveraged, in the 1920s, their 320 acre farm to acquire farms in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and, lo and behold, even in Weyburn, Canada. It was all an echo of the gargantuan tragedy on Wall Street.

Losing it all after ’29, they joined the sorrowful trek westward to the state of Washington where their father had bought a vast track of Puget Sound tideland in 1908.

Sutterlin is retired from the faculty of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he resides. His email address is shsutterlin@yahoo.com.

