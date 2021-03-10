The Wisconsin legislature has already lowered the standards to teach at a time when education is undergoing major challenges. Perhaps the legislature could come up with a plan to allocate funds to pay good teachers what they deserve for their training and the service they provide to our students. Not only would our education system be one of the best, we would also not be facing a shortage of qualified teachers in our state.
In regards to EMT licensing, the first requirement for training is a Basic EMT course and exam. Which means, if you cannot pass the test, you do not have the basic knowledge to work as an EMT. It is not requiring you to be trained to the “nth degree.”
Perhaps the legislature needs to look to the future — when the number of volunteers in some rural areas may not be able to continue this type of service program. Some areas have already worked to partner with private companies, hospitals, care centers, police and fire departments to have people in these occupations trained and available to provide rural ambulance service as part of their job. Volunteers could receive compensation.
“Somebody is better than nobody” is not true, if the somebody isn’t trained correctly, he or she could actually do more harm than good.
Let’s live up to our Wisconsin motto, “Forward” and look for solutions for education and emergency services in our state instead of moving backward with lower standards.