Regarding the TH June 4 story about the Thunder Hills Road intersection in Peosta:
There is nothing inherently dangerous about this, or any intersection. Only inept drivers are dangerous.
It is amazing that so many of them do not use their turn signals properly — if at all. You should always start your turn signal well before you slow down and begin your turn, or change lanes. On a high-speed road, like U.S. 20, get those signals going at least a quarter-mile before slowing to exit at those grade crossings. That way, vehicles behind you have a fighting chance to move over, or slow down as well. Avoiding a crash is the drivers’ job, not the responsibility of inert objects like roads.