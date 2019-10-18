Television networks are now releasing previews of their fall shows:
Rudy Loves Donny: A buddy show comedy, in this romp, Donny is constantly getting into trouble which Rudy faithfully explains away to the media.
Victor’s Secret Fashion Show: Leggy male models strut their stuff in Wranglers, Levis, cutoffs, muscle shirts, and obscene T-shirts.
The Bad Place: This show tries to explain why anybody lives in California where they put up with, drought, floods, mudslides, fires, homelessness, high taxes, and Gov. Gavin Newsome.
Fox and Fops: An early morning follow-up to Fox and Friends, same show, same hosts, same guests, same viewers.
The Antonio Brown Show: This former all-star wide receiver gives away $61 million salary because – well, no one really knows why.
Bad News Bare: Follow Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie Kardashian as they try to prove who can wear the fewest clothes and not get arrested.
Dancing With the Squad: Four first-year congresswomen compete to reveal the most outlandish proposals for American society while dodging the question, “How do you pay for this?”
America’s Got No Talent: Formally called “The Democratic Debate.” Really a funny show.
Nancy and the Bluebloods: Detective Pelosi and her cadre of insider representatives persistently pursue evidence to impeach President Trump. Comey, the porn star and Mueller proved dead ends, but they continue.
Everybody Loves Donuts: This latest cooking show features famous chefs caught candidly in back of their kitchens washing down jelly, Persian and glazed donuts with Mountain Dew.