Someone — I can’t remember who — once said: “Desperate times call for desperate measures.”
Donald Trump and Postmaster General DeJoy are so cocksure that Joe Biden is going to win the election, that they are dismantling the postal service before the election. I guess that the June primary’s results from vote by mail in Iowa and across the nation really scared them.
Already, in Waterloo, Iowa, sorting machines, in good working order, have been dismantled and put in storage. No public notice, just shut it down.
They have two dishonorable reasons for doing so. First is to upset vote by mail before the Nov. 3 elections. Second is to outsource the entire system to private enterprise.
It is my wish that both are unemployed next January.