Ironically, the events in Ukraine remind me of what took place during the American Revolution, when the undermanned, unorganized, ill-equipped patriots, who apparently had little chance against the powerful British militia, courageously stood their ground! (Much like David and Goliath!)
If you also remember, King George III expected the colonists to be obedient and bow to him! He, therefore, was determined to crackdown on these rebels’ insubordination. He then sent warships loaded with soldiers into the ports trying to intimidate the colonists to acquiesce to him!
The patriots, however, were determined to defend their homes, their families, plus their way of life! (Besides, they were tired of King George’s bullying!)
So, while the patriots had seemingly everything going against them, they had several advantages! First, they knew the lay of the land. They were also very mobile — hiding behind trees to fire their muskets, then running off to reload them, all the while staying stealth like! (Besides, they had truth and justice on their side!)
Fortunately, the colonists also had the French for military support, just like the rest of the world is now standing with the Ukrainians against the Russians. So, while we don’t know how all this will play out, Russia will end up paying for their unprovoked aggression!
It should also be noted, the ball is now in Putin’s court! In other words, he can either pull his troops back, or continue the invasion, thereby, worsening the war crimes that will, undoubtedly, be brought against him!