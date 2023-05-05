If you happened to be in downtown Dubuque last Friday, no doubt you saw some people clad in light blue T-shirts hard at work on various projects.
Dubuque Days of Caring came roaring back from diminished turnout following the pandemic to take projects in and around Dubuque by storm. It seemed like volunteers were everywhere for this year’s annual event — some 1,300 strong.
Teams worked on more than 60 projects across Dubuque and the surrounding area. Many volunteers came from area employers who signed up to serve with coworkers. Family and student groups also participated, as did some other individuals.
Work ranged from yard work to painting, organizing to cleaning tasks. Nonprofits and others who benefitted from the work appreciated all the helping hands lent to make a difference in the community.
Cheers to all 1,300 volunteers who stepped up — and the employers who encouraged them. Days of Caring shows a special side of the Dubuque community.
If you didn’t see any films last week, you weren’t trying very hard.
Downtown Dubuque was abuzz for five days with Julien Dubuque International Film Festival. Dozens of films were shown in several locations in between parties, panel discussions, awards and other events.
Once again our little river city was visited by filmmakers, producers, directors, actors and distributors who got a glimpse of what a vibrant arts community can look like in small-town America. With growing audiences and an impressive lineup of films, Julien Dubuque International Film Festival’s reputation is growing.
Filmgoers got a chance to see feature, short and documentary films on a vast array of subject matter, directed by filmmakers from all corners of the world — and even students from our neck of the woods.
You don’t have to be a film buff to appreciate what the festival brings to the community — because it’s more than just movies. Once again, Dubuque put its best foot forward and showed itself as a great place to visit. The film festival adds another facet to local tourism. (That’s one of several reasons TH Media was once again a major sponsor.)
Whether visiting from one of the coasts or driving downtown from Asbury, this was a good weekend to be a tourist in Dubuque and take advantage of this unique event. If you missed out, make a note that next year’s festival will be held April 24-28, 2024.
Other tourists around Dubuque this week likely would not have been mistaken for filmmakers but deserve a warm welcome just the same.
The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago hosted its annual retreat this week, inviting all Greek Orthodox priests from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Missouri to come together to reconnect as fellow priests and hold discussions on how parishes can be improved. This year, the retreat was held in Galena, Ill., and the closest Greek Orthodox church is in Dubuque, making St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church the place the priests of the Metropolis of Chicago chose to celebrate the divine liturgy this week.
This long has been a community steeped in faith traditions, so it was particularly neat to see this group gathered in Dubuque to celebrate. And what a blessing for the local congregation to host such an event, following years of facing various challenges recently.
From the collapse of the old church’s roof in 2014 to the loss of its priest in residence in 2019, to the challenges of COVID-19, St. Elias has endured and remains a devoted congregation. On Tuesday, more than 60 Orthodox priests, garbed in black robes, joined together in monophonic chanting and shared the divine liturgy at St. Elias. And parishioners found beauty in the priests’ presence.
Blessings on the St. Elias congregation and all their esteemed visitors.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
