If you happened to be in downtown Dubuque last Friday, no doubt you saw some people clad in light blue T-shirts hard at work on various projects.

Dubuque Days of Caring came roaring back from diminished turnout following the pandemic to take projects in and around Dubuque by storm. It seemed like volunteers were everywhere for this year’s annual event — some 1,300 strong.

