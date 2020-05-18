From: Those of us who appreciate the restrictions of our temporary quarantine that have so far kept us healthy and safe from the novel coronavirus:
To: Those who insist that The First Amendment “right of the people peaceably to assemble” gives them the right to engage in risky behavior of gathering in large groups with no regard for the health and general welfare of other citizens and our care-takers.
May I direct you to the Preamble to the same U.S. Constitution which states: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”