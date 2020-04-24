Buried on page 5C in the Telegraph Herald on April 16 was an article reporting that the CDC has issued new guidelines for reporting COVID-19 cases to them. Now states are to include probable cases — counting people who had never tested positive for the virus — in their numbers. The article also said, “States can report such illnesses how they want, but the CDC provides guidance.” Their rationale: The change would give “a better picture of the burden of COVID-19 in the U.S.”
Really? To me, this new picture is blurry. Unless they report the data — confirmed cases and probable cases — separately, the numbers are distorted and inaccurate. We will never know the real extent of this pandemic.
Troubling is the fact that this change isn’t front page/headline news. Even more ominous is the fact that the CDC didn’t call a press conference with this news. Shouldn’t the public be informed that the numbers are likely to rise due to method of reporting rather than an actual increase in cases?
The pandemic seems to be the only thing in the news. Surely there would be some opportunity to emphasize that the scientific method of data collection has changed and the numbers will be inflated using the new guidelines but only in the states who choose to comply. We are no longer comparing apples to apples. Skewed numbers are meaningless!