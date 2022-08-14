Many positive things are happening in Dubuque. One of those wonderful things is the revitalization of the millwork district. Without intervention, these wonderful buildings could have just gradually tumbled down upon themselves. Now these structures are positive beautiful assets for our city! Developers care enough to make this happen. These ventures are not easy.
Another wonderful initiative in Dubuque is the drug court program. When drugs invade a person’s life, there is a real possibility that individual will never again experience a positive future. Drug court seeks to promote alcohol and other drug treatment services for individuals who have violated the law. Participants are required to meet with counselors, maintain a job, appear before a judge once per week, have a curfew, avoid unhealthy contacts and meet with their probation officer once per week. It is a tough program. Violation of any of these agreements means being sent to jail again.
Drug court does not work 100% of the time, but it works for many individuals. We have witnessed many successes. It is great when relationships with family, employers and friends are repaired with a great deal of hard structured work. This rebuilding is not easy.
When beautiful structures start to tumble down it is not always necessary to tear them down and send them to the landfill. When people tumble down, it is not always necessary to send them to prison. Buildings and people can be maintained. Dubuquers can do this! If we don’t help, who will?
