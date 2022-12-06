Merriam-Webster officials announced their word of the year last week, and it’s one that is, unfortunately, a testament to the times in which we’re living. “Gaslighting” — behavior that’s mind manipulating, grossly misleading, downright deceitful — takes the top spot this year.

According to Merriam-Webster, instances of people looking up the word on merriam-webster.com increased 1,740% in 2022 over the year before. Usually, the word of the year is driven by a specific event that sends people running to the online dictionary. But in the case of gaslighting, the lookups were pervasive throughout the year.

Gilligan is a 30-plus years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.