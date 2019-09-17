Greetings, dear readers, I hope your palindrome week is off to a good start!
What’s that you say? You didn’t know you were right in the middle of palindrome week? Then you must not be spending enough time surfing the internet.
Yes, for a string of 10 straight days, the date — as we Americans typically express dates in numbers — is a palindrome.
Today, for example, is 9-17-19, so it reads the 91719 same forward and backward.
Allegedly, these days are lucky. And, although I am not a numbers person by any stretch of the imagination, I do find quirky little patterns like this engaging.
Only, the meme that went viral seemed to take it a bit too far. Though there will be other palindrome days, this meme declared it would be “the last palindrome week of the century!”
Again, I’m a words girl. And yet, somehow that claim just didn’t seem right to me. For good reason. It is, in fact, false.
If we hold to the pattern that we are writing months 1 through 9 as single digits — rather than 09 for September, for example — then there wouldn’t be a palindrome in 2020 because there’s no month zero.
But we won’t be long into 2021 before we’ll be treated to another palindrome week. (And by week, I mean a 10-day period. The internet named it, not me.) From 1-20-21 through 1-29-21, there will be a 10-day stretch of palindrome dates.
In fact, there will be stretches like that every year of the 2020s. Then it will go away for awhile, since our days of the month don’t number past 31. The 2030s will have single palindrome days, but not a whole 10-day stretch.
The meme that was making the rounds on social media claimed the next such string wouldn’t happen until 2111, and suggested that nearly all of us will be dead the next time this happens.
Geez, thanks for the depressing thought, internet. And, btw, it’s not even true. I think a good many of us will live to see Jan. 20 of 2021.
I’d like to point out that this is why you should believe things you read in newspapers, not memes that show up in your Facebook feed. I’d like to, but then I saw at least one newspaper had to run a correction after falling for the last-palindrome-week-of-the century hoax.
It was a colorful national newspaper, at that.
If you are deflated by the news of this faulty meme, take heart. You can just repost it 10 years from now in September of 2029, and then it will be true that it will be the last string of the century.
But I wouldn’t make the claim that everyone will be dead by then, because by then, 2111 will only be 82 years away, and our lifespans will probably be longer, too.
In review: Don’t believe viral internet posts. Always fact-check. Letters are way less confusing than numbers.