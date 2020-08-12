The medical division of the Freedmen’s Bureau was our nation’s first federal health care program, set up after an outbreak of smallpox hit the post Civil War Southern states.
Newly freed people who had gathered in settlements on the outskirts of White communities were hardest hit and petitioned the government for help. But officials sent about 120 doctors across the war-torn South and, then ignored those doctors’ pleas for personnel and equipment. They erected more than 40 hospitals but prematurely shuttered most of them.
It didn’t take long for the South to “rise again” after southern politicians bargained away the Civil Rights Bill of 1875 and implemented Jim Crow “laws” throughout the South. They formed a voting bloc that secured the allocation of federal tax dollars within their own segregated states so White public institutions (hospitals, schools) received the most and African-American public institutions the least.
Headlines confirm that that continued disparity is reflected in our health care delivery system, especially during the current pandemic. New York Times investigative reporter Brian M. Rosenthal states a COVID-19 mortality rate “three times higher in the NYC public hospital’s” of Medicare, Medicaid or uninsured patients over private hospitals.
We simply cannot sustain a system that does not deliver quality health care to ALL our citizens, no matter their age, race or situation. If you agree that health care is a human right, contact your state and federal representatives and ask them to support Medicare for All or HR 1384 respectively, so we can have one less thing to worry about.