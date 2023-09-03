In the name of “election integrity,” Iowa’s attorney general is determined to fight a judge’s decision that cleared the way for election officials to offer non-English voting materials to the public.
You heard that right. Attorney General Brenna Bird believes the pathway to better elections is to exclude those American citizens who might benefit from a translation to understand ballot issues, follow absentee voting instructions and even register to vote.
If you can’t read English proficiently, you don’t deserve to vote is the message Iowa wants to send to its citizens, apparently.
For some 15 years, an injunction had blocked the practice of allowing Iowa counties to provide citizens with non-English ballots, voter-registration forms and absentee ballot applications. This summer, a district court ruling sided with League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa calling for the allowance of non-English ballots. The basis of the lawsuit was simple: Voting is a constitutional right. The judge agreed. (Don’t we all agree with that?)
Polk County District Court Judge Scott D. Rosenberg wrote in his opinion: “One would be hard-pressed to find a right that has been more frequently and unwaveringly praised in this nation than the right to vote. One’s ability to participate in the shared experience of democracy is dependent on effective communication, whether it be amongst voters or between the electorate and the state. Iowa itself has a long history of immigrants, including ones that do not speak English proficiently. In fact, the Constitutional Convention of the State of Iowa in 1857 contemplated such an issue given the large German population in the state at the time. The convention agreed to commission the translation of the Iowa Constitution into German and the printing of 3,000 copies for distribution among the state’s German immigrants.”
If Iowa counties would make election materials available in multiple languages, it would ensure that all citizens, regardless of their language proficiency, have the opportunity to participate fully in the democratic process. Isn’t that the goal? Wouldn’t that enhance the overall legitimacy of elections?
Additionally, we all know the wording of ballot issues can be complicated. It’s the right of citizens — and in the best interest of governance — that election materials be comprehensible to everyone. Making information available in multiple languages would make it easier for all voters to educate themselves about their choices, leading to more informed decisions. Isn’t that also what we want in our elections?
We live in a country rich with ethnic and cultural diversity, with linguistic minorities. Providing materials in multiple languages helps protect the rights of these minorities, ensuring they can understand the issues at stake and exercise their voting rights effectively.
As evidenced by the fact that it was League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa that brought the lawsuit, we know language barriers can disenfranchise voters who are not proficient in the official language of a country.
As Joe Henry, political director of LULAC of Iowa, noted to Iowa Capital Dispatch, the Iowa Department of Transportation provides non-English instructional materials to people applying for a driver’s license, with the DOT website currently offering downloadable, Iowa-specific driver manuals in 23 different languages.
“So it’s OK to get informational materials that way to learn how to drive in Iowa, but it’s somehow not OK when it comes to voting,” Henry said.
It’s hard to see a downside of broadening the access to voting and to understanding elections and ballot issues. Building understanding of the process is likely to increase voter turnout and expand the range of voices heard. Lifting language barriers removes an obstacle of voter suppression.
For myriad reasons, Iowa’s attorney general should let the ruling stand and allow all U.S. citizens in Iowa the right to vote, regardless of their grasp of English.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.