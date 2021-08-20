Nearly 100 local nonprofit organizations received a welcomed financial boost this week, thanks to Dubuque Racing Association.
Here’s hoping these grant awards also provide an encouraging lift to those groups that do so much in our communities.
The DRA Board of Directors on Tuesday approved $1,006,461 in grants for 93 nonprofits. As in years past, the grants went to a wide scope of deserving organizations, from local volunteer fire departments to area schools to arts groups to entities providing food resources for our neighbors most in need.
The grant total is in line with the awards from last year, which were split into two allocations and totaled $1 million.
That is notable, given the economic conditions of the past year and a half. “The fact that we were able to do this after going through a year in which we were essentially closed for a couple months, it is a testament to the staff and the team,” said DRA Board Chairman Kevin Lynch.
It represents a bit of normalcy during a span that has been anything but for the DRA, Dubuque’s casinos and the area’s nonprofits, many of which have stepped up services more than ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Want a quick look at the impressive scope of what those groups do? Visit TelegraphHerald.com and read the titles of the 93 approved projects. A sampling: “Blood services vehicle,” “Inclusive playground base structure,” “Firefighter safety-water rescue,” “Diversity for elementary school libraries” and “Food giveaways, hot breakfasts and grocery delivery program.”
The DRA grants will assist these crucial local groups in continuing to make a difference.
If you have found yourself thinking, “I could do better,” in recent weeks, months or years in relation to your local city council or school board, this is your opportunity.
With the Nov. 2 election on the horizon, the filing period is underway for Iowa cities that hold primary elections, if needed. That includes Dubuque, where the mayoral seat will be on the ballot, as well as three City Council seats: one each of the at-large, Ward 1 and Ward 3 positions. The filing period in such cities runs through Thursday, Aug. 26.
Meanwhile, the filing period for cities that do not have primaries, as well as for school board races, runs from Monday, Aug. 23, to Thursday, Sept. 16.
It’s encouraging to see nine candidates that already have filed to run for the city of Dubuque seats.
That’s not a commentary by this paper on the performance of the incumbents necessarily — rather, we believe a healthy interest among residents in running for office helps lead to stronger, more representative leadership bodies. And contested races provide an opportunity for voters to get a better handle on the stances and approaches of those seeking to hold elected office.
So, now’s the time: We encourage more residents to step up to run for local seats.
A tip of the cap to the Tri-State Mountain Bike Riders.
The nonprofit group founded in 2015 has made an impressive impact locally in the six years since, tapping into an area of interest that was underserved — and that many people weren’t even aware of.
The group has raised more than $500,000 for the construction of mountain bike trails at Cloie Creek Park in Asbury, Iowa, and at Interstate Power Co. Forest Preserve and Proving Grounds Recreation Area in the Dubuque area.
Those wonderful amenities garnered even more attention from many during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the use of local parks and recreation areas surged. The bike trails gave residents another outlet and opportunity to explore what they enjoy doing outdoors.
And the group isn’t solely focused on adults. On Monday, the fifth annual Tri-State Mountain Bike Riders children’s race at Cloie Creek Park drew a record 75 kids ages 12 years old and younger.
Thanks to the group for its hard work and efforts to help keep the tri-state area moving.