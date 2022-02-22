It is a provocative and shocking topic to expose our major and crucial influences on Adolf Hitler’s movement. Overshadowed by substantial myths, they are little known. Hollywood distracted from them and our Manichean foreign policy offered a solid framework for doing so. Obviously, the horror and burden of World War II with its mass killings and post-war myths made it difficult to attain a balanced view and to sort out historical reality from giant myths.
Nevertheless, memoirs, peer reviewed books and objective historical analysis offer a surprising perspective.
Harvard graduate, Ernst Hanfstaengl, (aka “Putzi”) who associated with FDR, TR, Hearst and other prominent people at Harvard and who witnessed the political pep rallies and campaign strategies of the 1904 and ’08 elections, lo and behold, became Hitler’s campaign manager. He introduced Hitler to our campaign pep rallies already in the early 1920s and says in his memoir “Hitler: The Missing Years” that he had Hitler dancing and shouting with enthusiasm. He also created some Nazi songs based upon Harvard pep rally football songs he himself had composed.
Yet later on, after getting Hitler democratically elected, Hanfstaengl, recoiled, came to the U.S. and sort of gave occasional advice to FDR.
Madison Grant, who peddled and popularized eugenics all across the U.S., was eagerly accepted by Hitler who in the early 1920s shouted “this is what we need for our movement.”
In a major and thorough study, “Hitler’s American Model,” Yale law professor James Whitman exposes how our racial laws influenced Nazi racial laws and legal practices.
Ironically, Edward Bernays, nephew of Sigmund Freud and founder of the modern public relations industry, had his famous 1923 book, “Crystallizing Public Opinion,” become the pride of Goebbels’ propaganda library. He regretted it thoroughly.
When it comes to concentration camps, there, too, Hitler was enamored with our patterns. Atrocities occurred in them during the Philippine “Insurrection” and some would consider Indian reservations to be prototypes.
By 1937, it became embarrassing for us to have the pledge of allegiance with its outstretched arm being similar and outmatched by the Nazis. We changed the ritual and placed the hand over the heart.
In terms of Hitler’s brutal career, it could not have succeeded without the horrible economic impact and consequences of the Great Depression which started with the ’29 stock market collapse and spread from there through Austria to Germany.
Once Hitler was democratically, yes democratically, elected he got surprising accolades from unusual sources.
Famous writer Gertrude Stein, advocated c. ’33 that Hitler deserves, hear, hear, the Nobel Peace Prize! He was just a German romantic — actually he was an Austrian and did not attain German citizenship until close to his election.
During the ’36 Berlin Olympic Games, Churchill, being in the political doldrums and envious of Hitler’s success, said that he hoped, in case Britain should ever lose a war like Germany did in WW I, that she would produce a leader, yes a “Fuehrer” like Hitler.
As is often the case, top politicians who lock horns engage in reciprocal personal insults. This became very pronounced between Hitler and FDR in the late 1930s when both insulted each other many times. Hitler defamed FDR for being born with a silver spoon in his mouth while he worked his way up from dire circumstances.
FDR, for his part, demanded that Hitler sign a promissory document not to attack some 30 countries, including Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, etc. Hitler, mockingly, read the whole list to the giggling and bemused members of the “Reichstag.”
Meanwhile, in the late ’30s, the British Secretary of War, Sir Leslie Hore-Belisha, active from ’37 to ’40 and supported by FDR, forged policies to attack Hitler. One understands and shares his resentment against Hitler but to advocate a war would precisely create the framework in which horrible killings could and were maximized. That should have been prevented.
In the final analysis, Hitler became a useful idiot for Churchill’s and FDR’s agendas. Both were naval enthusiasts and imperialists who seemingly tried to knock out German economic competition. Their foreign offices were contacted by anti-Hitler conspirators with the offer to assassinate Hitler if Britain and the U.S. would stop the war against Germany. But no response, maybe because an assassination of Hitler would delegitimize a war against Germany. This could rank as a top pro-Hitler maneuver. Certainly, Theodore Kaufman’s little pamphlet, “Germany Must Perish,” published in early 1941 and reviewed in “Time,” advocating exterminating Germans did not help and was exploited by Hitler to no end by giving every SS soldier a brief summary.
Essentially, the path to the top gargantuan tragedy of the 20th century was not stopped. The world is still paying its costs. Those who tried to stop it and not those who advocated it are the true but little known heroes.