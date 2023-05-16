A wise person once said, “All the faithful servants of Hillcrest have and will set a legacy for themselves. All who followed our foundress, Dr. Nancy Hill, were and are inspired by her shepherding instincts.”
That wise person is Gary Gansemer, former president and CEO of Hillcrest Family Services. Gary’s tenure at Hillcrest (1988 to 2017) encompassed 29 years of highs, lows, challenges and rewards. After retiring, he began to reflect on this great organization and decided to write a book.
While at Hillcrest, Gary honored the legacy of Dr. Nancy Hill’s leadership. He shepherded hundreds of associates who served countless clients through a wide array of services in Dubuque and other communities in Iowa and Illinois. From the original Hillcrest Baby Fold (adoption services) to certified community based behavioral health clinics, to many programs in between, Hillcrest continued to create Dr. Hill’s legacy of caring with Gary’s guidance.
In 2020, during the pandemic, I was hired as the president/CEO for Hillcrest. Every day since then, I’ve been awed by the spirit of our associates. They live and work in this new, post-COVID “present” and continue to build on the legacy, caring for the children, adults and families we serve.
My charge, following in Dr. Hill’s and Gary’s footsteps, is to reflect on where we’ve been historically, monitor the changes in our present health care environment and shepherd Hillcrest into the future.
That will happen by being the leading provider of patient-focused mental health and brain health care, and by offering a holistic approach that is focused on trust.
We will use technology to innovatively build capacity and never forget that we must “Meet people as they are today and guide them to where they want and need to be tomorrow.”
It’s quite fitting that Gary’s book is titled “Reflections on Hillcrest Family Services” and that it is available to the public this month, in May, as we at Hillcrest and millions across the nation reflect upon Mental Health Awareness Month.
As I reflect on our Hillcrest legacy, I pray that we will shepherd for another 125 years, as we care for those who come into our fold.
Mike Fidgeon is the CEO/president of Hillcrest Family Services. Mike took the reins at Hillcrest in July 2020 during the height of the pandemic, adding to his 30+ year career in human services. Mike is hard at work developing Hillcrest colleagues that are trustworthy, collaborative, community involved and compassionate to all.
