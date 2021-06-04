I respect Bishop Joensen’s humanitarian concern for the innocent immigrant youngsters, as expressed in the TH on May 26. However, he neglects to mention that they arrived illegally, most likely after their parents paid a large amount of cash to a Mexican drug cartel. That money brings drugs into our country, and these drugs destroy families and inflict more pain and suffering on children.
Church leaders fail to consider their guilt in the drug problem through these acts of “charity and hospitality.”
Currently, Catholic Charities of Des Moines and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants are the two federally approved resettlement agencies in Iowa.
The Bishop’s policy is a reward for bad behavior, something the church knows too well. Maybe we should call it “compassionate cash.”