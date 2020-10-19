COVID-19 is spread primarily through droplets expelled from breathing, talking and coughing. Masks help block droplets and reduce the distance they travel. Combined with physical distancing, masks reduce the chance of droplets from one person landing on another. Six feet is good. Twelve feet is better.
It’s incredible that we are still arguing over such basic science. Instead of seeing the virus as our common enemy, we are wasting precious time and energy challenging each other over using these simple measures until a vaccine is developed. How the tiny COVID virus must be laughing at us, the most intelligent beings on the planet!