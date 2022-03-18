The Dubuque School Board went through a hand wringing process regarding masking in the schools last fall. I have been tracking the daily COVID-19 case data provided online by the Dubuque School System at the COVID-19 dashboard. Following is a summary of that now that the school system has stopped recording it as of March 8. Masking was implemented at any school where the COVID-19 case count exceeded 3%.
I started tracking the data on Oct. 25, 2021, for the 18 elementary, middle and high schools. There have been 80 calendar days and 1,437 school days during that time. The mask mandate was issued on 35 different days. That is only 2.4% of the days for the entire system. There were nine of 13 elementary schools affected and one middle school. The high schools were not affected. I was unable to get the data for six calendar days as the website was updated before I was able to record the data. The last day that masking was implemented was Jan. 25.
The data shows that masking up in schools was not necessary. Unfortunately, the school board was unwilling to look at what was going around our country and the world at that time related to the effectiveness of masks. I applaud the parents who challenged the school board and exercised their rights to protect their own children as they decide. It’s a great example of exercising our freedom of speech.