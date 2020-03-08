This week is an excellent one to acknowledge the import of black women to the American electorate. March marks the 55th anniversary of the March on Selma which begat the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and it’s also Women’s History Month.
The National Association of Colored Women, founded in 1896, a formidable force for suffrage and civil rights, adopted a motto, “Lifting as we climb.” It personifies the participation of black women in opening and maintaining a democratic franchise over the course of U.S. history.
Black women participated in the passage of major voting rights legislation, the 15th and 19th Amendments and the Voting Rights Act, which opened the franchise to black men and women, reopened it to black people in 1965, and which contributed to the opening of the franchise to other minorities, the poor, bilingual voters, and the disabled.
Countless numbers of black women, who go largely unrecognized in the annals of American history, have made contributions. Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin, Mary Church Terrell, Ida B. Wells, Augusta Chissell, Ella Baker, Fannie Lou Hamer, Rosa Parks, Angela Davis, Helen Butler, and other notables, are accompanied by hundreds of unknowns and their female networks who toiled tirelessly in the innards of the civil rights movement machine to ensure universal ballot access.
I am disappointed that these women go unnoticed because as a result of this work, black women form the foundation of the Democratic Party constituency. No Democratic presidential candidate has won in recent times without the majority of the black vote, and it is well documented that black and minority communities get out the vote at the behest of black women.
But I do not see black women’s issues prioritized by the current Democratic candidates for nominee, nor have I seen the issues as key to the Democratic party platforms over the course of my lifetime.
Though the 2020 Democratic nominee does matter, the party’s ability to pay attention to black and minority voters will be critical to its ability to overthrow the president.
Yes. Much attention thus far has been paid to whether Democratic candidates can get the black vote. There was a clamor for votes in South Carolina where a win reflects the power to capture the black majority. But I have only heard one candidate, unsolicited, mention issues specific to black women more than once during the debate season, and the priorities of the candidates and the party are obviously not designed to return the kind of energy that black women expend making sure that Democrats, like Doug Jones, win.
Ironically, it is likely that the Democratic nominee will tap a black woman for vice president, perhaps Kamala Harris, Letitia James, Ayanna Pressley or Stacey Abrams. From my perspective, this would be good. Finally, the campaign might address black women who deserve to be lobbied for their votes.
Stacey Abrams is a prime example of what I mean. Abrams affirmatively included black people in her campaign messaging on her run for governor while addressing issues relevant to Georgian constituencies statewide.
Abrams ensured that the party responded effectively to voter suppression laws and tactics. Because of Abrams, in 2018, the state had a Voter Protection Director and a voter hot line, to deal with voter exclusion in real time — a system that benefited black and majority voters whose access to the polls was imperiled by voter suppression provisions.
Abrams’ organization, Fair Fight 2020, exported the Georgia model to battleground states nationwide this year. Why? Because Abrams, like her colleagues and foremothers believes in “Lifting as they climb.”