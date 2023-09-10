A letter from an Iowa Department of Transportation engineer addressed to residents of the Thunder Hills area explains planned improvements for the intersection of Thunder Hills Road and U.S. 20.

The recommendation from the DOT official suggests the westbound turn lane on U.S. 20 be extended to full deceleration lane standards, including offsetting the lane by four to six feet. In addition, the district office recommended extending the U.S. 20 eastbound left turn lane to full deceleration lane standards.

