A letter from an Iowa Department of Transportation engineer addressed to residents of the Thunder Hills area explains planned improvements for the intersection of Thunder Hills Road and U.S. 20.
The recommendation from the DOT official suggests the westbound turn lane on U.S. 20 be extended to full deceleration lane standards, including offsetting the lane by four to six feet. In addition, the district office recommended extending the U.S. 20 eastbound left turn lane to full deceleration lane standards.
The letter came in response to citizen inquiries about what could be done to make the intersection safer. The response seems reasonable. The problem? That letter was sent to citizens in early 2003 — 20 years ago.
Two decades ago, Peosta’s population was 778 people. Today, it’s nearly 2,000. Yet, the work underway at the Thunder Hills Road intersection looks a lot like the recommendation from 2003. In fact, nearly everyone agrees the current projects aimed at improving safety at the Thunder Hills Road and Cox Springs Road intersections with U.S. 20 are likely to fall short of fixing the problem.
The work being done is at Peosta’s eastern edge, where commercial and residential development continues to boom. Clearly, local residents who regularly have to turn from those roads onto the four-lane highway were concerned 20 years ago. It’s fair to say the concerns have since multiplied.
Twenty years ago, the roads were access roads largely used by residents of what still felt a bit like a bedroom community. Today, just off the highway is Darkbird Taphouse — a destination that draws from well beyond Peosta, a coffee shop, apartments, health and wellness-related places and other businesses. Peosta is home to a grocery store, a popular recreation center and bowling alley. Additionally, the roads also are used to access Thunder Hills Country Club and Izaak Walton League shooting park.
Peosta Mayor Russ Pfab called the project an “improvement, not a fix,” and Dubuque County Supervisor Harley Pothoff and DOT officials largely agree, saying a plan for really fixing the intersection is further down the road, when an even greater increase in traffic demands it.
That just doesn’t seem like the best way to approach this issue. It sounds a lot like the half-fixes implemented at U.S. 20 near Swiss Valley Road and the Highway 20 Auto Truck Plaza. It took 20 years of middling changes — like adding flashing yellow lights — before the DOT constructed the efficient diamond intersection that now makes navigating the area far safer.
Given the transformation of that area, the intersections with Thunder Hills and Cox Springs roads stand as anomalies. You’d be hard-pressed to come up with another at-grade intersection with as much traffic on U.S. 20 between Dubuque and Fort Dodge and likely beyond.
Peosta continues to boom — as do other area communities west of Dubuque. Traffic will only increase. Exiting and entering these intersections is challenging. Add in foggy or icy conditions or inexperienced drivers and the level of danger escalates.
As Mayor Pfab says, we expect to see some improvement once the current project is complete. But city, county and state officials must all continue to monitor this area and plan for wholesale improvement not far down the road.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.