Let’s hear a fanfare, a drum roll and a clash of the cymbals for the Colts Drum and Bugle Corps, Dubuque’s musical ambassadors, as they observe their 60th anniversary.
The organization has humble origins. It got its start 60 years ago as a junior offshoot of the American Legion’s adult corps, the Dukes of Dubuque. Back in 1963, members of the Junior Dukes played hand-me-down instruments and had to supply their own uniforms. In those early years, the corps — known as the Junior Dukes, the Legionnaires and then the Colt .45 — stuck close to Dubuque, mostly appearing in area parades and Legion-sponsored events. Its first trophy came in 1966, when it finished second in Hazel Green, Wis.
Two years later, members of the Colt .45 scheduled their first full summer of competitions and logged 4,000 miles in the process, carrying with them the name of Dubuque at each and every stop. The Colts — they dropped the “.45” in 1976 — haven’t slowed down since, covering more miles and earning more recognition among the nation’s elite drum corps.
With each and every appearance they make — whether it’s international competitions in sweltering heat to the bone-chilling presidential inauguration parade of 2009 — these talented and hard-working young men and women are positive ambassadors for Dubuque. They represent our community well while learning important life lessons, including dedication, teamwork and self-sacrifice.
We congratulate everyone presently or formerly associated with the Colts Drum and Bugle Corps for the organization’s six decades of growth, success and goodwill.
We can’t wait for the encore.
A local nonprofit is doing its part to get youngsters in the Dubuque area — and adults too — off on the right musical note, while helping build self-esteem and good mental health at the same time.
Centrally Rooted in Dubuque this week debuted Exploration Labs — rooms in which people can use various art and music supplies on a free, drop-in basis. Callie Mescher FitzGerald is founder of the nonprofit, which offers music lessons, classes and therapy as part of its mission to support brain health through creative expression.
In the art lab, artists can use materials such as paints, clay, markers, crayons and mixed media. The walls are covered with butcher paper and chalkboards, and the back wall will become a paint-by-number mural. The adjoining music lab features four keyboards and two electronic drum kits, all equipped with headphones so musicians don’t interfere with each other’s melodies. The labs are on the second floor of Centrally Rooted’s 2230 Central Ave. facility.
The Exploration Labs were funded by a $2,400 grant from Sustainable Dubuque, as well as part of a $15,000 grant from Dubuque’s Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Great idea — arts can help mend the mind. Create away.
Speaking of good ideas, as county fairs get underway around the tri-state area, one rural community has a great plan in place to help ensure residents who have been drinking make it home safely from the festivities.
In rural counties in particular, the annual county fair marks a celebratory week during which the whole community gathers. That sometimes can result in too much imbibing and impaired driving. Officials in Darlington, Wis., have found a solution. The city uses money from a Safe Rides grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Safety to support a free ride service at this week’s Lafayette County Fair. Rides home from the fairgrounds and local bars within the city will be available from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. through Saturday, July 15.
The grant program annually provides support to organizations that provide services to reduce the number of traffic fatalities and injuries.
Darlington is one of six Wisconsin communities currently receiving grant funding. Another is Prairie du Chien, Wis., which utilizes the grant program to provide rides to visitors to County Line Music Fest, a weekend event annually held in August.
These Wisconsin communities are on to something. Celebrations such as this develop hometown pride and camaraderie. Keeping residents safe during the fun makes the events a positive experience for all.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.