Let’s hear a fanfare, a drum roll and a clash of the cymbals for the Colts Drum and Bugle Corps, Dubuque’s musical ambassadors, as they observe their 60th anniversary.

The organization has humble origins. It got its start 60 years ago as a junior offshoot of the American Legion’s adult corps, the Dukes of Dubuque. Back in 1963, members of the Junior Dukes played hand-me-down instruments and had to supply their own uniforms. In those early years, the corps — known as the Junior Dukes, the Legionnaires and then the Colt .45 — stuck close to Dubuque, mostly appearing in area parades and Legion-sponsored events. Its first trophy came in 1966, when it finished second in Hazel Green, Wis.

Recommended for you

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.