As the world’s oldest republic approaches its 250th birthday, many are openly wondering if our democratic system of government will survive to see that 2026 anniversary. New challenges to our economy, security, technology and education system seem to pop up on a daily basis.

Regrettably, the current American political landscape has not responded to these challenges with the collaboration and understanding needed to address such issues and solve the problems they have created but, rather, with ideological obstruction.

Schultz was a Republican state senator representing Wisconsin’s 17th Senate District from 1991 to 2015. He was previously a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly from 1982 to 1991. Gunderson was a Republican U.S. Congress member representing Wisconsin’s District 3 from 1981 to 1997. He was a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, District 91, from 1975 to 1979.

