When the Dubuque City Council convenes today for a rare Sunday meeting, it will be to discuss a matter of great importance: leadership and governance.
Among the items listed on the meeting agenda is work toward creating a successful team, building effective working relationships, understanding and appreciating differences, negotiating conflict resolution and understanding individual operating styles.
Much of that sounds like the kind of team building and strategic planning that goes on in boardrooms and conferences everywhere. But it’s a worthwhile exercise for an elected body. Particularly, this elected body.
The events of late last summer exposed a sharp divide among council members, with four critical of the performance of City Manager Mike Van Milligen — and pushing for his ouster — and three council members strongly defending his leadership. Following the resignation of Kate Larson, the remaining council members couldn’t agree on a replacement and the seat sat empty until the November election. The election brought about more change with Luis Del Toro losing his re-election bid and Jake Rios not running again.
With three newcomers on the council, and at least one member who’s unhappy with the outcome of the contentious period last year, it’s a good time to examine the working relationship of the council.
But it’s important the effort goes beyond the typical team-building exercise.
Council Member Danny Sprank, who filled Larson’s former seat immediately after his election in November, has proposed that the council adopt a code of ethics modeled after those required of state and federal lawmakers.
Sprank believes it’s important to establish clear expectations when it comes to conducting city business, such as barring members from using or disclosing confidential information.
That issue arose last year when Rios shared materials from closed-door council discussions of the city manager’s job performance.
While laying out ground rules in a code of ethics might help council members better understand the expectations of their oath of office, it wouldn’t carry the power of enforcement.
That’s where council members might want help from the Iowa Legislature. When Rios broke the rules by disseminating confidential content, there was little recourse available to the city. While state statute deems closed session discussions confidential, only to be released by court order, Iowa law stops short of suggesting any consequence for such an action.
If the council is serious about creating a structure to address the disclosure of confidential information, it will have to look to the state to put teeth in its statute.
Still, defining the rules of conduct in governance is a good step for the council to make. It telegraphs some acknowledgment that this is a governing body that has experienced dysfunction and is trying to establish a better platform from which to operate — particularly in times of disagreement.
Sprank shows good instincts by asking for this discussion at the start of his council career. Opening the dialogue should help council members navigate future areas of conflict.
While the Legislature has a role to play in establishing consequences for elected officials who violate state statute, council members and city administration deserve credit for trying to build a better working environment.