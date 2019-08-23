Our opinion -- Marijuana law: Tale of 2 states

Leubsdorf: Biden still out in front – for now

Letter: Need for Cardinal-Hickory Creek still unproven

Cyr: The vast Asia region and U.S.

Our opinion: Sports betting likely means more addiction

Letter: Why won't dog owners heel to consensus?

Hanson: Will 2020 be a repeat of 2004 for Democrats?

Westerberg: Abrahamson let the sunshine in

Ullrich: Oh, the things that make us smile

Letter: Have we no decency?

Our opinion: Trump taking environmental law wrong way

Letter: Hostility, not policy, behind the dust-up?

Goldberg: We have problems, yes, but let’s put things in perspective

Our opinion: Dyersville to host MLB baseball? Film fantasy?

Page: Don't like Biden's gaffes? Consider the alternatives

Jones: Gender bias behind Trump's attacks on The Squad

Tucker: The American journey from exceptionalism to violence

Goldberg: Neither left nor right has proper remedy for America’s illness