If the American people are ever to have any legislation governing assault and military-type weapons we are going to have to go to the ballot box and remove from office Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham for starters.
These four, and so many others, are so deep into the money given out by the National Rifle Association that they have lost all moral perspective.
If these four fathers and grandfathers were not moved to pass substantive legislation on assault and military-type weapons after the slaughter of 20 innocent first-graders and six of their teachers at New Town, then they are beyond compassion and beyond caring about any future mass killings.
It is in our (the voters’) hands.