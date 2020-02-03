I’m supporting Joe Biden because he’s a man of character. We hosted a house party for him and were impressed by his authenticity. He was friendly and kind — characteristics that are also reflected in his politics and policies. We stayed in touch.
I breathed a sigh of relief when Barack Obama selected Joe to be on the ticket in 2008. Joe was one of the first national leaders to do something about violence against women. He’s dedicated to improving education and standing up for our struggling teachers (it helps that his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is a community college professor). He cares about expanding mental health care, especially in schools. And he has experience standing up to the NRA and passing gun safety legislation.
Joe has all of his ducks in a row, and is right on all the issues. He has the most experience and he is ready to lead on Day One. He understands the world and is respected by foreign leaders. He is qualified to be president, and I would feel safe with him in the Oval Office.
This election is unlike any other in my lifetime. To beat Donald Trump, we must select the strongest candidate. Joe consistently beats Trump in the polls. We can’t take a chance on a candidate who doesn’t have the experience or is too far on the left. I hope Democrats will join me in supporting Joe at their caucus tonight.