When citizens step up to hold local elective office, most understand that they are signing on for some headaches, a fair amount of hard work and sometimes making decisions that do not please everybody.
While community members have a right to question those decisions and voice opinions on local issues, that feedback should never take the form of threats, harassment or intimidation.
It’s been troubling to see members of the East Dubuque City Council experiencing just that. Three members of the council resigned within 30 days this spring, one of them citing mental health concerns stemming from harassment from residents after a March council meeting. Chad Biermeier said he received “very clear messages” from residents via emails, phone calls, Facebook messages and visits to his home and workplace. The other two council members declined to disclose their reasons for resigning.
Complaining to an elected official is one thing. Driving that person from office is another.
Most troubling of all is one source of that harassment who has held local office himself — former Mayor Kirk VanOstrand.
Mayor Randy Degenhardt petitioned Jo Daviess County Circuit Court in early April seeking a stalking/no-contact order against VanOstrand, who Degenhardt said had harassed him for months with demands that he fire City Manager Loras Herrig. His petition ultimately was denied by a judge who said that VanOstrand’s behavior toward Degenhardt didn’t rise to the level of stalking.
Still, Degenhardt said VanOstrand repeatedly contacted him over the phone, at his home and at City Hall, often screaming or using offensive language. Degenhardt has served the city as a council member for 47 years. He doesn’t deserve this abuse.
Then came a 911 call on April 21 made by VanOstrand, sending emergency vehicles to City Hall for someone “not breathing” during the City Council meeting in which council members approved a three-year contract for City Manager Loras Herrig. The call originated from VanOstrand’s home. When Police Chief Luke Kovacic and another officer arrived at the house, VanOstrand claimed that it was he who had stopped breathing but had soon recovered. Kovacic has called for charges of creating a false alarm for an emergency response to be brought against VanOstrand.
The body cam video related to the call certainly seems to support the police chief’s assessment of the situation. VanOstrand should face consequences for his actions.
When Judge John Hay previously ruled that VanOstrand’s behavior toward Degenhardt didn’t rise to the level of stalking, he said he did not want the situation to escalate or for his ruling to indicate that “an individual can do whatever they want, whenever they want, to express their dissatisfaction with government.”
Allegedly calling 911 to report a medical emergency to interrupt a City Council meeting certainly crosses that line.
This hasn’t been the only erratic behavior on the part of VanOstrand. Two other incidents happened while he was mayor — a post he resigned abruptly at the beginning of a council meeting in October. Earlier last year, he was charged with leaving the scene of a crash he caused in Grant County, Wis. According to authorities, VanOstrand exited the Three Mile House restaurant, crashed into another vehicle and then “gunned it and took off” toward East Dubuque, leaving part of his front bumper at the scene.
In 2019, VanOstrand was involved in a fight at a Sinsinawa Avenue bar in which he was accused of tackling a person, striking him repeatedly and running away.
It’s hard to imagine what’s going on with VanOstrand, but don’t let his checkered past take our sights off the seemingly increasing amount of abuse many local elected officials endure — both in East Dubuque and elsewhere. This is not just a one-man problem.
Credit goes to those who have stuck it out on the East Dubuque City Council and those who have stepped up to be appointed for the vacancies. No local elected officials should have to endure harassment from constituents.