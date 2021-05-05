The guest editorial from the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board that ran last week in the Oelwein Daily Register is correct: “Dumping driver’s education would make Iowa roads less safe.”
Too many parents teach their kids their own bad driving behavior, like “Just do whatever you can get away with when the law isn’t watching you, like speed, go over hilltops in the middle of the road, zoom on through those rural cornfield intersections like no one else is coming anyway.”
Retain qualified driving instructors that believe in crash prevention.