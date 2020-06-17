I’m writing as a concerned mother. My son lives and works in Washington, D.C. Late last Monday night, June 1, he sent us a copy of the letter he had just written to the Washington, D.C. mayor.
Dear Mayor Bowser,
I appreciate your efforts to govern our beautiful city during these troubling times. Unfortunately, I have to share how this evening has forever changed my view of DC and America.
I was downtown today around 6:30 observing the protests at Lafayette Square. I was appalled when the peaceful protesters were suddenly struck with smoke bombs, pellets, and flash bombs as riot police aggressively pushed them back — ahead of the curfew — for the president’s photo op in front of St. John’s Church.
The only other time that I’ve ever witnessed anything like this was January 25, 2011, when in Cairo I saw riot police in Tahrir Square on the morning that the totalitarian government tried to quash protesters before the Arab Spring took hold in Egypt.
I in no way condone the violence and looting that has taken place. But what I witnessed around Lafayette Square tonight was not America. It was a police state.
Please do not let this Administration crush our citizens.
Sincerely,
Jacob Strickler
We work to end the discrimination deeply rooted in our society.
“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” — Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Strickler is retired pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ, Platteville, Wis., and former interim pastor of Immanuel UCC, Dubuque.