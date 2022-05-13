A unique partnership between University of Iowa students and Jackson County municipalities has paid big dividends for small towns.
The effort, part of the university’s “Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities,” partnered nearly 200 college students with local communities to complete plans and designs for future initiatives in Jackson County that municipalities and organizations can use in the future. The projects ranged from the restoration of Jackson County landmarks to the creation of a renewable energy plan.
In total, 36 local projects were completed by university students throughout the school year as part of the university’s partnership with Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority and Jackson County Economic Alliance.
The result was affordable and reliable design and consulting services for these small communities and real-life experience for the students.
It’s great to see this innovative connection made to bring fresh eyes to challenges facing small towns. Credit to all the partners for bringing the initiative to life.
Platteville, Wis., had its own good news recently, with new development under way in the community.
Crews are ready to break ground on two Platteville buildings that will house three new businesses: an Arby’s, a Starbucks and a U.S. Cellular store. Both buildings will go into the empty lots near Menards and Walmart, which have sat idle for 15 years.
The development follows another project earlier this year when construction began on a Kwik Trip at 1840 Ubersox Drive, the site of a former Mobil gas station.
It’s always exciting to see new growth in a community, and particularly now when developers are contending with high materials costs and supply chain issues.
A latte toast to Platteville and the new businesses set to open later this year.
To see the impact a business can have on a small town, one need look no further than Greenwood’s Grocery in Farley. No doubt the whole community was devastated to learn the store was a total loss after a major fire last week.
The grocery store has been owned and operated by the Greenwood family since 1946 and always has been active in the community through activities such as sponsoring local sports teams and events and helping fund local causes.
As Farley Mayor Jay Hefel said, “It’s not just a fire-in-a-grocery story. This is like losing a part of you, a part of the community.”
Greenwood’s boasted a renowned, 1950s-style meat counter — as evidenced by the store’s slogan, “Home of fine meats,” printed on its sign outside — serving hand-cut steaks, chops and other goods, which drew people from surrounding towns as well. The store also had a kitchen staff, which offered a daily lunch special, catered events and smoked meat to order. It was a gathering place.
As well as Greenwood’s meat, produce and meals, the store’s support of community events and efforts was a trademark.
Current owner Tim Greenwood was shaken by the loss of the store that had been in his family since his father, Eldon, opened it after returning from World War II. But he expressed hope for the business’ future.
Farley likely will do what small towns do so well: Rally around community members in need. Godspeed to the Greenwood family in their effort to rebuild this community staple.