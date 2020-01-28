We are living through revolutionary times, traveling uncharted territory. There are no maps giving us directions to safety and certainty. The past is not a place of safety for that is what brought us here, only forward into the unknown. Fortunately, we have a candidate in Elizabeth Warren who has the courage and mental agility to lead us through these murky and dangerous times.
Warren’s bravery and persistence are shown in her willingness to fight corruption on behalf of working Americans. Out of Warren’s compassion and protectiveness of the American people resulted the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, saving thousands of homeowners from foreclosure. Since 2016 with our foray into governing by CEO it has become apparent that skills in legislation, diplomacy, debate and compromise are desirable and crucial to a functioning democracy. Elizabeth has the electoral support and a proven Senatorial record.
By the time Trump leaves office, many of the institutions that we previously relied upon will be either gutted or defunct … leaving chaos and vulnerability. Using Warren’s plans as a road map will enable us to be prepared on Day 1 to rebuild the security and infrastructure of our democracy guiding us to a new American dream.
Elizabeth Warren carries in her the spirit of anyone who courageously fought insurmountable odds to bring forth a more just and equitable future for all Americans. Likewise, we must carry this spirit to the ballot box. For those questioning whether a woman can be elected president … according to the popular vote one already was.