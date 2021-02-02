January brought a new format for the Telegraph Herald, a new printer and a new website. You’ll be glad to know there are no major changes planned for February, but we do intend to keep tweaking things that need fixing.
On that note, I have to say a word about puzzles. Again. If there is one thing I have realized in the past month it is that people love their puzzles. And the studies that show that doing puzzles are good for the brain, those have been widely received. Because just about everyone I talk to about puzzles reminds me that they need to do the puzzles to “keep my mind sharp.” Don’t we all.
Much of the consternation of late has come from readers who don’t use a computer at all to view the online edition on Mondays, or people who just don’t like doing the puzzles online. They have asked to have the Monday puzzles run elsewhere in print on a different day. While I can’t accommodate all the puzzles, we do have a solution for the crossword puzzle. Some readers mentioned that they particularly like the Monday crossword, because the puzzles increase in difficulty throughout the week, and Monday’s is the most doable.
So I have been looking for a spot. With our change in printing, the Sunday color comics now fit nicely in seven pages. But our sections of the paper have to be in multiples of four (front and back of two joined pages are on the press together) so we end up with an eighth page to fill in comics. We’re going to try running a few puzzles there: the kenken and sudoku that normally run in the Sunday lifestyle section, and the crossword puzzle that normally runs on Monday will appear on the back of the comics section beginning Sunday, Feb. 7.
I know what you are going to say, puzzle people. “What about the Monday sudoku? Those get harder throughout week, too.” I hear you. Here’s my most challenging puzzle: Trying to balance what needs to run in print and what we want to essentially run twice in our digital edition. For now, I am making an allowance to get the crossword in on Sunday, so I hope that helps. Watch for on the back of the Sunday comics section.
What’s On section improving
Before we switched the printing to Woodward Printing Services in Platteville, Wis., we were having some issues with some of the type in the What’s On TV guide we publish on Fridays. Some of the type is highlighted with different colors or shading to indicate four star films or sports events. That was getting harder and harder to read. It took a couple of weeks but I think we now have the issue resolved. Thanks to the readers who have been providing feedback on this.
A note to those of you who don’t look at the section, perhaps you should. I have to admit, I don’t ever use that section to determine what’s on TV. My smart TV pretty much knows what I want to watch. But in the weeks I’ve been working through these issues, I’ve developed a new appreciation for the content within What’s On. Anyone looking for new shows to watch and what’s popular on streaming services should check out the editorial content in What’s On. It’s more than just listings, and you are missing out if you don’t peruse it. A thriller set in India showing on a streaming service? Yes, please, I had missed that.
And well, if you didn’t know... there are also puzzles!
Beginning this week What’s On will be formatted a little differently, and for subscribers with home delivery, it’ll stick out a bit, so you can’t miss it. The bonus: No more crease in the middle of the crossword puzzle. You’re welcome. See, I am totally starting to get you puzzle peeps.
Fortman joins TH Editorial Board
The TH Editorial Board typically includes a few employees who are not part of the newsroom but other areas of the newspaper. At the end of 2020, Joan Schuster retired from the Telegraph Herald Classified Department, where had she worked as recruitment specialist since 2009. During her tenure here, she served a stint on the Editorial Board, and we appreciate Joan’s dedication. She was particularly interested in the political candidates we interviewed (she relished conversations with her high school classmate, former Rep. Rod Blum’s) of whom she always posed thoughtful questions.
We now welcome Mike Fortman to the Editorial Board, who serves as group director of advertising for TH Media and Woodward Community Media properties. A native of Manchester, Iowa, Mike has worked at the TH for about 10 years and currently serves on the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
We thank Joan for her service and welcome Mike to the board.