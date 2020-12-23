In response to Joe Klein Sr.’s letter of Dec. 14, I do not think President Trump lied any more than any other president. If 74,000,000 people voted for him, they must have been satisfied. I see no landslide. The light at the end of the tunnel will be dimmer in four years because of the Bidens’ connections with China. If you want to see all of Trump’s accomplishments, which are many, you have to watch a different channel.
Letter: In 4 years, voters will miss Trump's many accomplishments
