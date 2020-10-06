If you would like to elect someone who would bring honesty, integrity and professionalism to the job as Dubuque County supervisor, then join me in voting for Harley Pothoff!
Harley has a 33-year background in law enforcement, during which time he managed the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau grants, saving the county in excess of $100,000 over the years. I know Harley; he believes that people should be able to agree to disagree on topics and not be stifled. He also believes the supervisors need to be good stewards of tax dollars and spend them wisely.
Supervisors Baker and Wickman are both very unprofessional in their dealings with Supervisor McDonough. There is little discussion over topics and it appears that when Supervisor McDonough asks a question, they ignore her, one makes the motion and the other one seconds it, and they move on without discussion.
Harley will bring a conservative voice to the board. Not only does Harley care about the people in the community, he is “For The People.”