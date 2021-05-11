If you have already read Saturday’s newspaper and tossed it in the recycling bin, make sure you pulled out the spring-summer edition of Vacationland.
This issue marks the 66th annual edition of our local magazine highlighting lots of fun things to do in the tri-state area over the next few months.
Here’s the great news: There actually will be plenty of fun things to do in the tri-state area over the next few months.
After last year, pretty much every event planned for this year looks like fun. Organizers of community festivals and fairs had better have plenty of pulled pork and pie on hand because my guess is people will really turn out at events this year.
Last year, in a departure after six decades of a print magazine, we went digital with Vacationland. That allowed us to pivot and make changes when events were canceled or altered because of COVID-19.
This year, we’re back with a 44-page color magazine you’ll want to stash for summer road trip ideas. You can also find a digital eEdition at myvacationland.com.
Wend through the magazine and you’ll find articles highlighting things to check out in each of the 10 counties in our tri-state coverage area. There are tips and suggestions on things to do, sights to see and places at which to eat and drink as well as lodging options.
Of course, not everything is back to normal these days. So we suggest you check before heading out to the events listed, just in case new restrictions have caused alterations to the plans. And pay attention to and heed the rules wherever you go as you enjoy the summer.
Summer gas prices are projected to be brutal this year, so if a cross-country drive is off the table, it might be a good time to explore the beauty and bounty of the tri-state area. We’re working this summer on a project to serve up to readers in print and in an emailed newsletter suggestions on great places in the area to get unique summer cocktails, amazing burgers, decadent desserts and more. I’ll have more details as that project takes shape.
Check out Vacationland — and here’s to summer fun in ’21!