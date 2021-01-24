I was angered as I read the article in the Jan. 12 TH stating that only 50% of nursing home staff wanted a COVID-19 vaccination.
Our family and many other families lost loved ones this year after they contracted COVID-19 from the staff at their care center. Would you want your family member living in a facility where only half the staff is vaccinated? Should this vaccine be optional?
My opinion is, “No!” It’s a shame the directors of the care centers have to bribe these people with photos and snacks like they were toddlers. They need to grow up and get the vaccination or wear full PPE until they do! There are many of us waiting impatiently who will gladly take their place!