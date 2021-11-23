There are turkeys thawing in refrigerators all over town and it’s getting hard to find canned pumpkin on the grocery store shelves, which can only mean that Thanksgiving is just two days away.
For those of us in the newspaper business, that means another holiday tradition is in the offing: The biggest newspaper of the year.
The traditional start to the Christmas shopping season has long meant a Thanksgiving Day edition jammed with advertisements. You’ll find thousands of dollars in savings and hundreds of pages of advertising in the paper and its preprinted inserts.
If you like to map out your shopping strategy in advance, we’ll have the whole package of Thursday’s ad inserts on sale beginning Wednesday. Visit telegraphherald.com/itsstuffed for a list of locations where the ad package will be available. You’ll find incredible savings from area retailers. Use your local newspaper to help you shop local this year.
First Citizen nominations due next week
With November flying by, that means it’s time to get in your nominations for the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award.
The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
First Citizen has come to be known as the Dubuque community’s highest citizenship recognition.
Each year, we sift through nominations from readers to pick a deserving honoree. Typically, that’s someone who has made outstanding contributions to the community through giving of time, talent and sometimes treasure to worthy causes.
To submit a nomination, or for more information, including a list of our previous honorees, go to TelegraphHerald.com/firstcitizen. Nominations may also be mailed or dropped off to me at the TH.
Watch for puzzles for the holidays
If there’s one thing I know about our readers, it’s that you love puzzles. So, since it’s hard to shop for tens of thousands of people, I got you puzzles this holiday season. Watch for two extra pages of Thanksgiving-themed puzzles in Friday’s edition, on pages 18-19A, and two Christmas themed pages to run close to Christmas.
Send us your images of 2021
This is also the time of year we start gearing up for stories and magazines to mark the end of the year. We’d like readers’ help in telling the stories of 2021 through photos.
We’ll mark the beginning of a new year in January with a look back at the year in photographs. We’re picking out the best news, sports and feature photos from 2021 and compiling them in a premium magazine — “Images of 2021” — to be delivered with the TH on Jan. 4, 2022.
In addition to the images shot by TH photographers, we’ll publish a sampling of reader contributions. We’ll cull through the Tri-State Snapshots we have published and look at new submissions. If you’ve got a photo that sums up your year, send it to Photo Editor Dave Kettering at dave.kettering@thmedia.com.