Which issues are important to presidential candidates? Do voters vote on what is important in their lives or appealing personalities? In a discussion at a class I attend, the moderator alluded to the idea that voters choose leaders based on personalities. This might be true, but I strongly disagree. My beliefs were supported in the last debate.
I consider myself an informed voter and know there are plenty of people who want to know the policies of candidates on health care, the economy, taxation, foreign affairs and abortion, just to name a few. For example, I had to research each Democratic candidate on abortion issues and discovered all are in favor of this practice remaining legal. This is a major factor in many voters’ choice of a candidate. I know there are plenty of informed voters whose choice will be based on issue, not personality.