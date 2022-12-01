Some people love all the modern technology with the unbelievable potential it has to help change the world. To tell you the truth, many can’t wait for even more of it. For others, it has negatively affected their lives tremendously.
First, look at all the positive advances made with computers, cell phones and contributions from space exploration. Matter of fact, most can’t get through a day without tapping into some of these modern devices.
The only thing is, while all these things were originally meant to be beneficial to our well-being, you also had to anticipate the dark side would quickly come into play. That’s because you can now learn how to commit all sorts of crimes — pedophiles are meeting their next victim in chat rooms, plus peoples’ identities are being stolen.
We also thought it would be advantageous to buy vehicles that were uniformly built, meeting all specifications with all the bells and whistles. That, however, also comes with a price. With robots doing basically all of the work, 24/7, tens of thousands of workers are now receiving pink slips — even tech employees. The way things are going, soon “human” workers will be a thing of the past.
We also know idle minds and bodies are not only contributing to all the obesity, but will eventually lead to even more crime out on the streets. So, while we can’t slow down all the technological advances, we can definitely prepare ourselves for all of the changes that will be taking place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.