There is no doubt that while also threatening our health, the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically altered the routines and systems of everyday life for us here in Iowa that we so often take for granted.
Despite how difficult it has been, most have been doing their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing and staying home. But even as we’ve come together to fight this disease, Iowa now faces the unintended consequences of the response to the pandemic as businesses in Iowa reel from the economic gut punch.
A recent study by Iowa State University’s Center for Agricultural and Rural Development found that Iowa’s vital agricultural sector faces the greatest uncertainty. Potential damages could reach in the billions, including $2.5 billion for Iowa’s 43 ethanol plants and their supporting businesses alone!
Iowa’s elected leaders like Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, have been working hard on our behalf to soften the blow. As Iowa’s leaders prepare to reconvene the 2020 legislative session, it is crucial they act on legislation that can help boost biofuel sales, support farmers, and lower prices for consumers at the pump.
Under current law, Iowa’s biofuel tax differential provides an incentive for consumers choosing biofuel blends like B11 (11% biodiesel) and E10 (10% ethanol). Because of such policies, Iowa has seen tremendous growth for higher biodiesel and ethanol blends since the passage of the first fuel tax differential. In fact, according to the most recent Retailers Fuel Gallons Annual Report done by the Iowa Department of Revenue, E10 makes up almost nine out of every 10 gallons sold in Iowa while B11 and higher biodiesel blends account for just under two of every three gallons of diesel sold.
The current biofuel tax differential is set to expire on June 30 of this year and in lieu of the current economic situation, farmers and biofuel producers alike could face dire consequences if such policy is not extended.
This is why it is so important for the Iowa Legislature to pass House File 2279 and Senate File 2403. With passage, legislators will not only continue to support Iowa’s ag economy by extending and modernizing fuel tax differentials from E10 to E15 (15% ethanol) and higher ethanol blends and B11 and higher biodiesel blends, but save consumers money at the pump while putting millions of dollars back into the Road Use Tax Fund each year for vital infrastructure projects.
There is too much at stake to jeopardize the progress we have made. Biofuel producers like Western Dubuque Biodiesel, where I am the general manager, supported over 48,000 Iowa jobs last year. Biofuels also add significant value to Iowa soybean and corn crops while providing low-cost, high-protein dried distillers grains and lowering the price of soybean meal feed for livestock farmers. Not to mention biofuels help urban centers by cleaning the air, lowering greenhouse gases, and as one article recently mentioned, help provide citizens with soft water.
From the busiest city street to smallest town, the whole state feels the effects of Iowa biofuel production. As we begin getting back on the road and back to work, there is no better time for Iowa’s leaders to renew support for an industry that does so much to support Iowa.