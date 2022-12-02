Dubuque Community Schools took a big step forward in addressing bullying and harassment at schools — issues that can directly impact brain health for students.
Leaders talking to students figured out that though teachers and administrators talk about working to end bullying, the students themselves didn’t necessarily know what to do when they saw bullying happening. That meant students tending not to get involved in addressing conflict among their peers.
Now there’s an option. Officials recently launched a “Say Something” page on the district’s website containing information about anti-bullying policies and forms for reporting a concern or official complaint. The webpage, which also includes an informational video on the reporting resources available, is accessible from the homepage of each school website and is advertised throughout schools.
That’s a great idea. It’s not all that surprising that some kids might feel uncertainty about whether and how to speak up about incidents of bullying.
Kudos to Mimi Holesinger, director of behavior and learning supports for the district, and staff for listening to kids and devising new ways to be allies to students in need of help.
The City of Dubuque’s interest in improving workplace culture is an admirable goal, particularly at this time when retaining employees poses a challenge in every industry. The city’s goal is to help department managers create a work environment that is more equitable and enjoyable. Such a proactive effort makes sense.
If there’s a downside to this move it’s that it comes with yet another consultant fee. Dubuque City Council members recently voted unanimously to approve a request for proposals seeking a consultant that will help perform two years of professional development to improve overall department leadership and employee satisfaction. The two-year contract is expected to cost the city about $150,000.
Most businesses likely would say they, too, could benefit from this sort of professional development. But most aren’t plunking down $150,000 for a consultant. It would seem in an entity as big as the City of Dubuque, with its 700-plus employees, there would be internal expertise that could help facilitate the process.
Improving workplace culture in city offices likely will have positive residual effects for Dubuque residents. But the pocketbook impact should be a consideration as well.
Hats off to Dyersville resident Mike Murphy, who not only identified a problem in his hometown, but has sought ways to resolve it. Murphy took it upon himself to speak with business owners and Dyersville City Council members about increasing the number of Americans with Disabilities Act parking spaces in town. In many cases, such parking spaces lacked the proper signage and went unchecked. Without the proper signage and painted concrete, handicapped-only parking can’t be enforced under Iowa Code. Murphy has been out to fix that.
Murphy’s research shows that just 12 of 94 businesses he observed had properly signed ADA-accessible spots, while some 35 had no designated spots at all.
Murphy has brought the issue before the City Council several times, and at last some businesses are starting to listen and address the shortcoming. While cities aren’t tasked with addressing ADA compliance, Murphy’s efforts to shine a light on the problem have begun to raise awareness. Murphy, whose wife uses a wheelchair, just wants to see the community be accessible to all.
A community salute to Murphy for his effort and for the way he has sought to engage with business owners and leaders to help solve the problem.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
