There is more than one common thread among those selected for the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award.
Of course, all have been women and men who contribute greatly to the betterment of the community. But there’s another link: Almost all insist, upon learning of their selection, that there are others who are more deserving, and that they do not do what they do for recognition or publicity.
So it was in the case of Terry and Paula Friedman, and it took some persuasion to get them to accept our award. They eventually agreed when they were convinced to look at their service as something that might motivate or inspire others to incorporate service and giving into their lives.
Even in accepting this award, the Friedmans did so with an eye toward how it could help the broader community.
Terry and Paula Friedman have long eschewed personal accolades and public recognition for their good works.
We’re glad they could be convinced, because it is hard to imagine any individuals more worthy of the 50th First Citizen Award than the Friedmans.
Perhaps thousands of people in the Dubuque area have felt the impact made by the Friedmans’ philanthropic efforts, though many would never know of their influence.
No doubt hundreds of people own woolen mittens made by Paula, purchased at a fundraising silent auction. Many families were nourished by her chicken a la king dinner, quietly prepared and delivered following the birth of a baby or the death of a loved one.
That the former Girls Club is now part of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque was a transition aided by Terry’s guiding hand.
Of his service on the Carnegie-
Stout Public Library Foundation’s Board, library Executive Director Susan Henricks said, “Terry is always willing to work harder to take a project or initiative to a higher level and encourages other board members to do the same.”
In addition to the library, boards and committees at Steeple Square, Church of the Resurrection, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Stonehill Franciscan Services, Divine Word Seminary and Opening Doors all benefited from the support of one or both of the Friedmans.
In board service, both Paula and Terry possess a similar acumen: listening more than speaking at meetings, remaining open to new ideas, artfully speaking their opinions, and putting their time, their energy and their money behind an effort to help others.
In the nominating letters we received, the quality most often mentioned, was “humility.” As we mark the 50th First Citizen Award presentation, it is an honor to bestow this recognition on such a deserving couple.
Steeple Square board member Jack McCollough said, in nominating the Friedmans, “Terry and Paula fly under the radar, serving Dubuque without fanfare, simply because that is just the kind of down-home people they are, making them so worthy of this recognition.”
We agree. Congratulations to Terry and Paula Friedman. May our community reap the benefits of your good works for years to come.