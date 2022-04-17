“Heading off to college.” This phrase is commonly used with the idea of students traveling to different cities to pursue their education. They leave the nest and head out into the world to find their way.
It turns out, however, that heading off to college doesn’t have to mean putting as many miles between school and home. In fact, staying close to home can result in greater and more immediate success.
Over the years, I have heard numerous local high school students and their parents say that they want to get out of town to go to college. My usual response is, “If you want to get out of town, go to Loras!” In part, my local colleagues could respond similarly on behalf of their institutions. From international semester abroad opportunities to domestic travel related to conference presentations, athletic competitions or service work to J-term study away courses to internship placements, going to college locally does not mean one has an exclusively local phenomenon. As one recent local graduate shared, “When going to college locally, you can have as close or far from home experience as you choose.”
In Dubuque, prospective college students are fortunate to have multiple options for keeping their education local. By choosing a new home nearby, they can find a plethora of avenues and advantages they might not find by choosing to attend an institution in a city that is unfamiliar.
One of those advantages, which aligns closely with Loras’ focus on experiential learning, is the increased opportunities for internships and employment within a desired field. Whether students have a specific career goal in mind or are trying to discover a career path, hands-on learning based on real business-world scenarios can be a perfect fit.
Students who plan to further their education near where they grew up will have networking opportunities in the local area thanks to part-time jobs, internships and other contacts made before or during college. These opportunities can help them make connections with professionals in their area of study, laying a solid foundation for the job search they will launch after graduating. By continuing their learning near their homes, they can build upon the work they have already put in to help further their growth both personally and professionally.
Those jobs and internships are also more likely to be more meaningful than a standard summer job. Instead of having to leave their college town when the year is over, local students can continue to build on their experiences and work toward their interests when home is in the same area as work. Having this dedicated time spent pursuing practical avenues will likely help further career placements and advancement opportunities.
College students who stay close to home might find themselves with employment opportunities close to home, too. That can be a boost to the local or regional economies … whether it is a result of turning an internship into a full-time opportunity or building on existing networks to take advantage of new circumstance that can launch a career. Being able to retain our talented young community members is crucial for the sustained success of the local economy. It is easier for them to commit to remaining local when they have an investment in their hometown, whether that investment comes from their education or in their time and effort put into their career.
Ultimately, finding the right college is not about how big or far away it might be. The right fit comes from the opportunities and, more often than not, could surprisingly be the institution located just down the road.