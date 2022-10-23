I work as a victim advocate in the northeast corner of the state of Iowa. In my work, I meet with families in the immediate aftermath of violent crimes and homicides. I work to help families heal after their loved one has been murdered or injured in violent incidents. Often, those homicides are by use of firearm. It would be my hope that my job would not be necessary and that such acts of violence would not occur. While we cannot prevent all acts of violence, we can assure that the State of Iowa does not make such acts easier to commit than they are now.
I encourage you to vote NO on statewide Public Measure No. 1, a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution which would make it nearly impossible for our state to have even the simplest of restrictions on weapons, including records checks and the restrictions of gun possession for those convicted of domestic violence or subject to a restraining order for domestic violence.
Research shows that access to a gun makes it five times more likely that a domestic violence incident will result in death for the victim. Such laws are supported by the majority of Iowa citizens. The wording of the amendment makes it sound harmless, but it most assuredly is not harmless. When you vote, please be sure to turn your ballot over and to vote NO on Public Measure 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.